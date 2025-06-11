Our Brands

Adapting to Change - What to know about 2023 NEC® updates for commercial and industrial buildings

The National Electrical Code® (NEC) installation requirements help protect people and property from electrical hazards. Developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA®), the NEC is updated every three years to reflect the latest safety standards and technological developments in the rapidly evolving electrical industry. This e-guide only includes the key updates impacting the commercial and industrial building segments.

Date: Nov 01 2023 | Type: Brochure
Languages: English | Version: 1.0
Document Number: 998-23010201_US

998-23010201_US_NEC2023_eGuide.pdf

