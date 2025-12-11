times sustainability no 1

We are your energy technology partner
We electrify, automate and digitalize every industry, business and home, driving efficiency and sustainability for all.

Discover how sustainability can unlock growth, resilience and competitive edge. Learn from a $5T green economy blueprint and gain insights on embedding purpose-driven strategy, innovation, and long-term value creation for executives.

Join CEO Olivier Blum and our executive delegation in Davos from January 19 to 23—accelerating transformative growth for business, people, and the planet.

Smarter innovation. Stronger operations. Sustainable growth.

    Explore our agnostic software portfolio providing our customers with the right software for their needs.

    Explore a comprehensive offer of Schneider Electric products for a variety of industries.

    Discover advanced consulting services and make your facilities ready for digital transformation.

    See how we accelerate our contributions to a sustainable and inclusive world.

    Ranked #1

    Schneider Electric Named the World’s Most Sustainable Company by TIME Magazine and Statista

    2025 Full Year Results

    Our Full Year Results on February 26, 2026 - release at 7.30 am CET.

    Experience the CONNECT Effect

    Put the power of industrial intelligence to work in your enterprise

    Capital Markets Day

    December 11, 2025

    Discover what it means to work at Schneider Electric.

    Discover how we create opportunities for more growth and sustainability.

    Accelerate the digital transformation in a more electric world

    Explore how little things can have an outsized impact on your home’s energy efficiency, protection, comfort, design, and sustainability.

Stay up to date

These aren’t just trends—they’re transformative forces affecting the way you operate. Our thought leaders dive into ideas, issues, and innovations reshaping the new energy landscape. Read the latest on Electricity 4.0, Next-generation automation, AI & Technology, and Sustainability.

